26001 N 41st St

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6de2313054 ---- Short Term Lease! 6 to 9 Months Available 8/1. Enjoy this Beautiful Home & Pool for the Summer! Having a House Built? Need Time to Find Just the Right Purchase? Camp out in Luxury in This Lovely 3 Bedroom Home w/ Den, Great Room, 3 Car Garage, Loads of Storage Space & All Appliances Included! Full Pool & Landscape Svc Also Included! Enter to Living Rm w/ Vaulted Ceilings & Plantation Shutters. Kitchen w/ St.Steel Appliances, Custom Tile Counters, Full Splash Walls, Under Cabinet Lighting & Island w/ Breakfast Bar Joins to Family Rm w/ 4 French Doors to Covered Patio, Glorious Pool w/ Cool Deck & Outdoor Fireplace. Lawn, Lush Shade Trees & Flowering Bushes. Master Features Arcadia Doors to Patio, Custom Tile Shower, Sep. Oval Tub, Large Closet w/ Shoe Shelves!



One Time Admin Fee $200; Fully Refundable Pet Deposit $200/ea. Municipal Service & Tax 4.3%; Accidental Damage Coverage $19/mo (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter's Insurance). Helping Heroes Discount Available for Military & First Responders! Disposal Garage Pool