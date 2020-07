25911 N 56TH Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities bbq/grill

BEAUTIFUL SINGLE LEVEL HOME LOCATED IN THE SPECTACULAR STETSON VALLEY COMMUNITY WHERE MOUNTAIN VIEWS ARE RIGHT OUTSIDE YOUR FRONT DOOR. THIS LARGE HOME FEATURES AN AMAZING HUGE LOT TUCKED BACK AT THE END OF THE STREET IN A CUL-DE-SAC. CLASSIC WHITE OPEN CONCEPT KITCHEN WITH GRANITE, SS APPLIANCES, CENTER ISLAND & PLENTY OF CABINETS ARE SURE TO SATISFY ANY CHEF IN THE FAMILY. LARGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH ABSOLUTELY STUNNING ON SUITE WITH LARGE CUSTOM SHOWER AND FREE STANDING TUB. NEW QUARTZ COUNTERS, CARPET, INTERIOR & EXTERIOR PAINT. BRAND NEW WATER HEATER, NEWER AC UNIT, AND AIR HANDLER. YOU WILL BE AMAZED BY THE SIZE OF THE BACKYARD, PERFECT FOR BBQ'S ALL WHILE LISTENING TO YOUR OWN TRANQUIL WATERFALL WHILE GAZING AT THE MOUNTAINS. LONG DRIVEWAY PERFECT FOR TOYS. HURRY WONT LAST LONG!