Phoenix, AZ
2545 W JEFFERSON Street
Last updated October 15 2019 at 2:45 AM

2545 W JEFFERSON Street

2545 West Jefferson Street · No Longer Available
Location

2545 West Jefferson Street, Phoenix, AZ 85009

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
READY SOON...VACANT ON LOCK BOX. Safe, quiet, family neighborhood. 1 minute to I-17. Dogs welcome. Professionally designed - EVERYTHING IS NEW! 3 A/C units, 100% all wood tile planking floors, Huge living / family room, 4 bdrms, 2 full baths, Huge laundry room with cabinetry and front load washer & dryer, Built in gas BBQ, Backyard red brick fire pit, Queen Creek adobe construction, Front 3 car carport w 2 alley RV gates (front & back), Parking space for 7 cars, SubZero fridge/freezer w ice maker, Microwave and gas stove/oven, Bosche dishwasher, 2 double sinks with garbage disposal, Doggie door, 6 ceiling fans, Fenced in child and dog proof front & back yard, Grass front yard w sprinkler system, 1/3 acre landscaped lot, Newer roof, Mother-in-law suite, 3 security doors, Wood plantation window coverings, 5,000 Sq foot rear yard blocked in wall (good for construction or other storage business.) Access to alley from front AND back, Exterior wrought iron window coverings, Utilities NOT included. $2,000 / mo rent, $2,000 Refundable Security Deposit, $100 application fee (refundable if you are not approved).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2545 W JEFFERSON Street have any available units?
2545 W JEFFERSON Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2545 W JEFFERSON Street have?
Some of 2545 W JEFFERSON Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2545 W JEFFERSON Street currently offering any rent specials?
2545 W JEFFERSON Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2545 W JEFFERSON Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2545 W JEFFERSON Street is pet friendly.
Does 2545 W JEFFERSON Street offer parking?
Yes, 2545 W JEFFERSON Street offers parking.
Does 2545 W JEFFERSON Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2545 W JEFFERSON Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2545 W JEFFERSON Street have a pool?
No, 2545 W JEFFERSON Street does not have a pool.
Does 2545 W JEFFERSON Street have accessible units?
No, 2545 W JEFFERSON Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2545 W JEFFERSON Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2545 W JEFFERSON Street has units with dishwashers.
