2545 W JEFFERSON Street

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly carport air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities carport fire pit on-site laundry parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

READY SOON...VACANT ON LOCK BOX. Safe, quiet, family neighborhood. 1 minute to I-17. Dogs welcome. Professionally designed - EVERYTHING IS NEW! 3 A/C units, 100% all wood tile planking floors, Huge living / family room, 4 bdrms, 2 full baths, Huge laundry room with cabinetry and front load washer & dryer, Built in gas BBQ, Backyard red brick fire pit, Queen Creek adobe construction, Front 3 car carport w 2 alley RV gates (front & back), Parking space for 7 cars, SubZero fridge/freezer w ice maker, Microwave and gas stove/oven, Bosche dishwasher, 2 double sinks with garbage disposal, Doggie door, 6 ceiling fans, Fenced in child and dog proof front & back yard, Grass front yard w sprinkler system, 1/3 acre landscaped lot, Newer roof, Mother-in-law suite, 3 security doors, Wood plantation window coverings, 5,000 Sq foot rear yard blocked in wall (good for construction or other storage business.) Access to alley from front AND back, Exterior wrought iron window coverings, Utilities NOT included. $2,000 / mo rent, $2,000 Refundable Security Deposit, $100 application fee (refundable if you are not approved).