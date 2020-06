Amenities

patio / balcony fireplace carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities

Fantastic Home nestled next to the mountains, with beautiful mountain views. Extensive Tiles throughout home, and neutral Carpet in all the right places. Split Master Plan. Island Kitchen with Maple Cabinets and a Gas Fireplace, and a Bonus Room. 10 Foot Ceilings throughout homes. Beautiful home landscaping. Within walking distance to Elementary & High School. Close to freeways and great shopping complexes, restaurants, and schools.