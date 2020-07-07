All apartments in Phoenix
2532 N 47th Dr

2532 North 47th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2532 North 47th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85035
Wedgewood Park

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
3 Bed Remolded Rental in Phoenix Section 8 Approved. Call Ryan 602-400-5090 GoRenter.com - Subdivision: ENCANTO MEADOWS

Come see this beautiful and remodeled home, new kitchen cabinets, new flooring, tile in every single room, wood on the living room, New Windows, New Fans, Painted inside and outside, with a beautiful fence in front yard and Rv !!! this one wont last! SORRY NO PETS!!!

Cross Streets: Thomas & 43rd Av Directions: North on Encanto on 47th ave.

Please text or call me if you have any questions.

Ryan S. VANOTTI PLLC
Realtor
11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145
Phoenix, AZ 85029
CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090
E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com
Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5338527)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2532 N 47th Dr have any available units?
2532 N 47th Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 2532 N 47th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2532 N 47th Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2532 N 47th Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2532 N 47th Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2532 N 47th Dr offer parking?
No, 2532 N 47th Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2532 N 47th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2532 N 47th Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2532 N 47th Dr have a pool?
No, 2532 N 47th Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2532 N 47th Dr have accessible units?
No, 2532 N 47th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2532 N 47th Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2532 N 47th Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2532 N 47th Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2532 N 47th Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

