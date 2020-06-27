All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated August 29 2019 at 7:19 AM

2525 N 22ND Drive

2525 North 22nd Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2525 North 22nd Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85009

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Centrally located, near Interstate 17 and Route 60 (Grand Ave). Within a mile of golf courses. This unit is so cozy and is ready to be made a home. Spacious floor plan, offers privacy for multiple roommates and guests. This unit also features a private back patio. Your own storage area right by parking space. Lovely community! Property Management and Listing Agent Closed Weekends & Holidays. Please contact your real estate agent to view. If you are not working with an agent we will assign one to you, thank you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2525 N 22ND Drive have any available units?
2525 N 22ND Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2525 N 22ND Drive have?
Some of 2525 N 22ND Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2525 N 22ND Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2525 N 22ND Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2525 N 22ND Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2525 N 22ND Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2525 N 22ND Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2525 N 22ND Drive offers parking.
Does 2525 N 22ND Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2525 N 22ND Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2525 N 22ND Drive have a pool?
No, 2525 N 22ND Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2525 N 22ND Drive have accessible units?
No, 2525 N 22ND Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2525 N 22ND Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2525 N 22ND Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
