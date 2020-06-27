2525 N 22ND Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony parking fireplace oven refrigerator

Centrally located, near Interstate 17 and Route 60 (Grand Ave). Within a mile of golf courses. This unit is so cozy and is ready to be made a home. Spacious floor plan, offers privacy for multiple roommates and guests. This unit also features a private back patio. Your own storage area right by parking space. Lovely community! Property Management and Listing Agent Closed Weekends & Holidays. Please contact your real estate agent to view. If you are not working with an agent we will assign one to you, thank you!