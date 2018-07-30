All apartments in Phoenix
2525 East Brill Street - 1
2525 East Brill Street - 1

2525 East Brill Street · No Longer Available
Location

2525 East Brill Street, Phoenix, AZ 85008
Del Rey

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
This unit is an adorable, fully remodeled unit that is ready to move in. It's a large, 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom unit that has plenty of on-site parking and a place for your kids to play.

I'm the landlord, not a property management company. I tell you this because:

* I'm in search for the right person to live in our units, not just rent it to the first person that applies. I've learned the hard way, if I rent a place to the wrong person, it will change the dynamics of our entire community.

* You don't need the perfect credit score or the full down payment. If you are a hard-working person, I'll make it work for you.

* I love pets and do not charge pet rent.

* Each month, all units in all our properties are sprayed for bugs. There is no charge for this.

* You do not need to pay an application fee upfront. Let's talk, let me find out about your job and background, then if it's a fit, I'll run the background check. You only pay for it if you become my tenant.

* Past evictions are okay, with compensating factors.

* All the units are on lock-box, so easy to see and view. However, before anyone sees the units, we need to talk, so please call.

* If you don't have all the money for a security deposit, that's fine too. We can work something out.

* The base rent is list, on top of that is the water/trash, admin and taxes.

* If you would like to submit an application, you can do so here: https://jp2rentals.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

Thank you and I look forward to meeting you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2525 East Brill Street - 1 have any available units?
2525 East Brill Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2525 East Brill Street - 1 have?
Some of 2525 East Brill Street - 1's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2525 East Brill Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2525 East Brill Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2525 East Brill Street - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2525 East Brill Street - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 2525 East Brill Street - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2525 East Brill Street - 1 offers parking.
Does 2525 East Brill Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2525 East Brill Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2525 East Brill Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 2525 East Brill Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2525 East Brill Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2525 East Brill Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2525 East Brill Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2525 East Brill Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

