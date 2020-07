Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool tennis court

Gorgeous home on desert greenbelt with mountain views all around. Backyard has cozy patio and easy care landscaping. Home is nicely upgraded with engineered granite tops, neutral tile and carpet, and blinds. Washer, dryer, fridge included. Tramonto features community center with pools, sand volley ball, tennis, etc. This home feels bigger than it is, floor plan is perfect. Seller will include landscape maintenance in lease.