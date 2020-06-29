All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2522 W Novak Way

2522 West Novak Way · No Longer Available
Location

2522 West Novak Way, Phoenix, AZ 85041

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2522 W Novak Way Available 03/15/19 Darling 3 bedroom 2 bath - 2 car garage- open kitchen - Sorry no showings until March 10th 2019

3 bedroom
2 bath
1316 Sq ft
1 story
2 car garage
corner home
kitchen has eat in area + open to livingroom
master has garden tub
black appliances in kitchen
ceiling fans throughout

$1135.00 rent per month, $800.00 security deposit, $20 application fee. 2 small pets ok- under 25lbs- breed restrictions apply $150 deposit each.

12 month lease only. No bad rental history allowed. Foreclosure ok. 2.5 income. Rental history required. 575 credit score required.

Resident is required to carry renters insurance policy.

Application available on our website- www.sundialaz.com - To apply please turn in completed application, 1 month paycheck stub/or proof of income, $20 app fee and copies of 2 IDs OR apply on or website!! Upon application approval a hold deposit of $400 will be required to take home off market (will be applied to security deposit upon move in).

Offered by Sundial Real Estate - Diana - Call 480-966-2170
Equal housing opportunity

(RLNE2034932)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

