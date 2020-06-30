All apartments in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ
2522 E. Rockledge Rd.
Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:11 PM

2522 E. Rockledge Rd.

2522 East Rockledge Road · No Longer Available
Location

2522 East Rockledge Road, Phoenix, AZ 85048
Mountain Park Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
2522 E. Rockledge Rd. Available 04/03/20 Gorgeous home in Ahwutukee - Don't miss this incredible 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom home with a two car garage in Phoenix! This home's interior features tile and carpet flooring, ceiling fans, and vaulted ceilings. The kitchen comes complete with a pantry, kitchen island, and all the stainless steel appliances you will need including a stove/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, and a microwave! The master bedroom includes a walk-in closet and a private bathroom with a standalone upgraded shower. Enjoy sunny Arizona in your private fenced in backyard with a covered patio, pavers, built in BBQ, private pool, and desert and grass landscaping! Pool is heated, furnishings negotiable and home is solar powered! This home is located near Chandler fashion center, a golf club, and the I-10 and State Route 347 freeways. Contact us today!

4% tax/processing fee on top of rent
$2395 deposit
$250 one time admin fee
$20 per month hvac filter fee
Renters insurance required
Pets call first

(RLNE5267779)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2522 E. Rockledge Rd. have any available units?
2522 E. Rockledge Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2522 E. Rockledge Rd. have?
Some of 2522 E. Rockledge Rd.'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2522 E. Rockledge Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
2522 E. Rockledge Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2522 E. Rockledge Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2522 E. Rockledge Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 2522 E. Rockledge Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 2522 E. Rockledge Rd. offers parking.
Does 2522 E. Rockledge Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2522 E. Rockledge Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2522 E. Rockledge Rd. have a pool?
Yes, 2522 E. Rockledge Rd. has a pool.
Does 2522 E. Rockledge Rd. have accessible units?
No, 2522 E. Rockledge Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 2522 E. Rockledge Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2522 E. Rockledge Rd. has units with dishwashers.

