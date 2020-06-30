Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool bbq/grill garage

2522 E. Rockledge Rd. Available 04/03/20 Gorgeous home in Ahwutukee - Don't miss this incredible 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom home with a two car garage in Phoenix! This home's interior features tile and carpet flooring, ceiling fans, and vaulted ceilings. The kitchen comes complete with a pantry, kitchen island, and all the stainless steel appliances you will need including a stove/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, and a microwave! The master bedroom includes a walk-in closet and a private bathroom with a standalone upgraded shower. Enjoy sunny Arizona in your private fenced in backyard with a covered patio, pavers, built in BBQ, private pool, and desert and grass landscaping! Pool is heated, furnishings negotiable and home is solar powered! This home is located near Chandler fashion center, a golf club, and the I-10 and State Route 347 freeways. Contact us today!



4% tax/processing fee on top of rent

$2395 deposit

$250 one time admin fee

$20 per month hvac filter fee

Renters insurance required

Pets call first



