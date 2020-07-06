2518 E MONTECITO Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

*6 MONTH LEASE PREFERRED* This fantastic red brick Biltmore home has been beautifully updated and maintained. The spacious living room and dining rooms feature EKO wood flooring, as does one of the bedrooms. The kitchen offers maple cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, marble tile countertops and a gorgeous pressed-tin ceiling. The master suite includes a large walk-in closet and bathroom with travertine flooring and shower featuring coral tumbled marble accents. Additional features include recessed lighting and crown molding throughout, an indoor laundry/utility room and attached direct-entry garage. Relax and enjoy the lush landscaping and mature fruit trees in your private backyard with covered patio, perfect for entertaining. Welcome home!