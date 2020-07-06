All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2518 E MONTECITO Avenue
Last updated February 22 2020 at 12:54 AM

2518 E MONTECITO Avenue

2518 East Montecito Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2518 East Montecito Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
*6 MONTH LEASE PREFERRED* This fantastic red brick Biltmore home has been beautifully updated and maintained. The spacious living room and dining rooms feature EKO wood flooring, as does one of the bedrooms. The kitchen offers maple cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, marble tile countertops and a gorgeous pressed-tin ceiling. The master suite includes a large walk-in closet and bathroom with travertine flooring and shower featuring coral tumbled marble accents. Additional features include recessed lighting and crown molding throughout, an indoor laundry/utility room and attached direct-entry garage. Relax and enjoy the lush landscaping and mature fruit trees in your private backyard with covered patio, perfect for entertaining. Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2518 E MONTECITO Avenue have any available units?
2518 E MONTECITO Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2518 E MONTECITO Avenue have?
Some of 2518 E MONTECITO Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2518 E MONTECITO Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2518 E MONTECITO Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2518 E MONTECITO Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2518 E MONTECITO Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2518 E MONTECITO Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2518 E MONTECITO Avenue offers parking.
Does 2518 E MONTECITO Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2518 E MONTECITO Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2518 E MONTECITO Avenue have a pool?
No, 2518 E MONTECITO Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2518 E MONTECITO Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2518 E MONTECITO Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2518 E MONTECITO Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2518 E MONTECITO Avenue has units with dishwashers.

