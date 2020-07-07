All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2516 W Village Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2516 W Village Dr
Last updated August 31 2019 at 5:59 PM

2516 W Village Dr

2516 West Village Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2516 West Village Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85023
Village Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bcbf118096 ---- Check out this gorgeous mid century home and all it has to offer...from the amazing open kitchen with matching appliances that opens up to a large family room. There is a huge laundry room and it has an extra refrigerator in addition to a washer and dryer. This home is listed as a 3 bedroom but there are two additional bonus rooms, one with an exterior entrance. There is also a spacious living room, 3 large bedrooms and the master has an on suite full bath. STATUS: Occupied until 8/22/2019. It is possible to schedule a showing prior to this date on any day other than Saturdays. Please contact the Property Manager Elizabeth 480-338-0078 PLEASE READ THIS: PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4 SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Once home is Vacant Register for a Self-Guided Tour Receive text or email confirmation On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS: GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card More Information: Located near the I-17 Freeway and Bell Road this is an awesome North Phoenix neighborhood AREA INFORMATION: FLOORING: Laminate wood and Tile combo GARAGE/PARKING: 2 Car Garage KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, Range, Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer and Dryer PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities YEAR BUILT: 1958 YARD: Low maintenance front and grass and fruit tree in the rear. Additional Amenities: Fenced Swimming Pool, monthly service is included. Application, Lease Terms, and Fees MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted. ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax. Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None NO HOA PROPERTY MANAGER: Elizabeth 480-338-0078, elizabeth@leaseaz.com All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc. Service Star Realty 2929 E Camelback Rd #119, Phoenix, AZ 85016, USA Phone: 1 480-426-9696

12 Months

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2516 W Village Dr have any available units?
2516 W Village Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2516 W Village Dr have?
Some of 2516 W Village Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2516 W Village Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2516 W Village Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2516 W Village Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2516 W Village Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2516 W Village Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2516 W Village Dr offers parking.
Does 2516 W Village Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2516 W Village Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2516 W Village Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2516 W Village Dr has a pool.
Does 2516 W Village Dr have accessible units?
No, 2516 W Village Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2516 W Village Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2516 W Village Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Find a Sublet
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Uptown 68
337 West Pasadena Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Crystal Creek
10 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Motif Apartment Homes
2529 W Cactus Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Tides at 38th
2929 North 38th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Vertu
1212 E Bethany Home Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Cortland Biltmore
4114 N 28th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Altitude Sixteen 75
1675 E Morten Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85020
Residences at 4225
4225 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College