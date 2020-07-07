2516 W Village Dr

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bcbf118096 ---- Check out this gorgeous mid century home and all it has to offer...from the amazing open kitchen with matching appliances that opens up to a large family room. There is a huge laundry room and it has an extra refrigerator in addition to a washer and dryer. This home is listed as a 3 bedroom but there are two additional bonus rooms, one with an exterior entrance. There is also a spacious living room, 3 large bedrooms and the master has an on suite full bath. STATUS: Occupied until 8/22/2019. It is possible to schedule a showing prior to this date on any day other than Saturdays. Please contact the Property Manager Elizabeth 480-338-0078 PLEASE READ THIS: PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4 SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Once home is Vacant Register for a Self-Guided Tour Receive text or email confirmation On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS: GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card More Information: Located near the I-17 Freeway and Bell Road this is an awesome North Phoenix neighborhood AREA INFORMATION: FLOORING: Laminate wood and Tile combo GARAGE/PARKING: 2 Car Garage KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, Range, Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer and Dryer PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities YEAR BUILT: 1958 YARD: Low maintenance front and grass and fruit tree in the rear. Additional Amenities: Fenced Swimming Pool, monthly service is included. Application, Lease Terms, and Fees MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted. ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax. Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None NO HOA PROPERTY MANAGER: Elizabeth 480-338-0078, elizabeth@leaseaz.com All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc. Service Star Realty 2929 E Camelback Rd #119, Phoenix, AZ 85016, USA Phone: 1 480-426-9696



