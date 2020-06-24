All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2515 E ROCKLEDGE Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2515 E ROCKLEDGE Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2515 E ROCKLEDGE Road

2515 East Rockledge Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Mountain Park Ranch
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2515 East Rockledge Road, Phoenix, AZ 85048
Mountain Park Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Mountain Park Ranch - 5 Bedroom, 3 bathrooms, family room, living room and dining room, 3 car garage. One of the bedrooms is downstairs with a bathroom/shower. Large Kitchen with Corian Counters, Beautifully Landscaped Front and Back with large grass area. Mountain Park Ranch community offers community pool, spa, tennis court, walking areas. All appliances included. 12 month minimum lease. Deposit due at lease signing. The interior paint was painted all to beige a year ago, see photo remarks. Good credit a must. Owner will not consider application with low credit scores.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2515 E ROCKLEDGE Road have any available units?
2515 E ROCKLEDGE Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2515 E ROCKLEDGE Road have?
Some of 2515 E ROCKLEDGE Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2515 E ROCKLEDGE Road currently offering any rent specials?
2515 E ROCKLEDGE Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2515 E ROCKLEDGE Road pet-friendly?
No, 2515 E ROCKLEDGE Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2515 E ROCKLEDGE Road offer parking?
Yes, 2515 E ROCKLEDGE Road offers parking.
Does 2515 E ROCKLEDGE Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2515 E ROCKLEDGE Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2515 E ROCKLEDGE Road have a pool?
Yes, 2515 E ROCKLEDGE Road has a pool.
Does 2515 E ROCKLEDGE Road have accessible units?
No, 2515 E ROCKLEDGE Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2515 E ROCKLEDGE Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2515 E ROCKLEDGE Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camelback Cove
4802 N 12th St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Ventana Palms
7021 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Arcadia Villa
3915 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Monte Viejo
2220 E Beardsley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Glenrosa Park
4337 N 53rd Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85031
Tides at Deer Valley
17425 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Mozaic at Steele Park
411 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Santa Rosa
3425 E Chandler Blvd
Phoenix, AZ 85048

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College