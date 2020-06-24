2515 E ROCKLEDGE Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Mountain Park Ranch - 5 Bedroom, 3 bathrooms, family room, living room and dining room, 3 car garage. One of the bedrooms is downstairs with a bathroom/shower. Large Kitchen with Corian Counters, Beautifully Landscaped Front and Back with large grass area. Mountain Park Ranch community offers community pool, spa, tennis court, walking areas. All appliances included. 12 month minimum lease. Deposit due at lease signing. The interior paint was painted all to beige a year ago, see photo remarks. Good credit a must. Owner will not consider application with low credit scores.