Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

This 2 bedroom one bath property has beautiful wood look flooring throughout, new kitchen cabinets installed earlier this year, new wall A/C earlier this year, painted earlier this year! Close and convenient to the I17, Metro center shopping, etc. Rent also includes water sewer and trash! Check out this beautiful home today!