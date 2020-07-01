2511 W White Feather Ln

Amenities

COMING SOON! Norterra area home, 4 bedrooms plus loft with Pool! - Great home in great area, just off Jomax and Norterra Parkway. This home features formal living and dining rooms, family room that is open to kitchen, kitchen eating area, large laundry room and lots of room for storage under the stairs. Upstairs find the loft, double door entry master bedroom, separate tub and shower and dual sinks in master bath, and large master closet with laminate wood floors. Three secondary bedrooms are on the other side of the stairs from master. All rooms feature shutters and ceiling fans. Outside boasts a covered patio, fenced pool with water feature and mature trees.



Lisa Cameron R e a l t y E x e c u t i v e s (858)255-1675, rental tax applies, $40 per adult background check fee.



