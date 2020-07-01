All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 14 2020 at 1:07 PM

2511 W White Feather Ln

2511 West White Feather Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2511 West White Feather Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85085

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
COMING SOON! Norterra area home, 4 bedrooms plus loft with Pool! - Great home in great area, just off Jomax and Norterra Parkway. This home features formal living and dining rooms, family room that is open to kitchen, kitchen eating area, large laundry room and lots of room for storage under the stairs. Upstairs find the loft, double door entry master bedroom, separate tub and shower and dual sinks in master bath, and large master closet with laminate wood floors. Three secondary bedrooms are on the other side of the stairs from master. All rooms feature shutters and ceiling fans. Outside boasts a covered patio, fenced pool with water feature and mature trees.

Lisa Cameron R e a l t y E x e c u t i v e s (858)255-1675, rental tax applies, $40 per adult background check fee.

(RLNE5234342)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2511 W White Feather Ln have any available units?
2511 W White Feather Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2511 W White Feather Ln have?
Some of 2511 W White Feather Ln's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2511 W White Feather Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2511 W White Feather Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2511 W White Feather Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 2511 W White Feather Ln is pet friendly.
Does 2511 W White Feather Ln offer parking?
No, 2511 W White Feather Ln does not offer parking.
Does 2511 W White Feather Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2511 W White Feather Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2511 W White Feather Ln have a pool?
Yes, 2511 W White Feather Ln has a pool.
Does 2511 W White Feather Ln have accessible units?
No, 2511 W White Feather Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2511 W White Feather Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 2511 W White Feather Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

