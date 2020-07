Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

BEAUTIFUL HOME IN SOUGHT AFTER HOFFMAN TERRACE NEIGHBORHOOD! - *NO HOA* THIS HOME IS LARGE AND RECENTLY FRESHENED UP THROUGHOUT. PLENTY OF STORAGE IN THE KITCHEN, NICE SIZED FAMILY ROOM WITH A FIRE PLACE THAT OVERLOOKS SPARKLING SWIMMING POOL-POOL SERVICE INCLUDED! CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN AND BILTMORE AREA. NO PETS ALLOWED.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3570417)