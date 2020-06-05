All apartments in Phoenix
2504 E TAXIDEA Way
Last updated August 12 2019 at 2:35 AM

2504 E TAXIDEA Way

2504 East Taxidea Way · No Longer Available
Location

2504 East Taxidea Way, Phoenix, AZ 85048
Mountain Park Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Popular Open Floor Plan Offers 3 Bedrooms PLUS Office/Den, 2 Fully Remodeled Bathrooms On A Corner Lot With Mountain Views. The Large Kitchen Features Quartz Counter tops, Island, Stainless Steel Appliances, Tons of Cabinets & Cozy Dining Area. The Spacious Family Room Overlooks The Inviting Backyard With An Extended Covered Patio. The Great Room Offers A Brick Fireplace & Dining Area. The Master Suite With Contemporary Master Bath Features Bayed Windows & Walk-in Closet. Attractive Laminated Wood Floors, Newer Trane HVAC System & 2.5 Car Garage Has Built In Cabs. The Den/Office Offers a Full Size Murphy Bed. Monthly Landscaping Service Is Included. Walk To Popular Thunderhill Pool/Park/Tennis, Monte Vista Elem. School & Hiking on South Mountain.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2504 E TAXIDEA Way have any available units?
2504 E TAXIDEA Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2504 E TAXIDEA Way have?
Some of 2504 E TAXIDEA Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2504 E TAXIDEA Way currently offering any rent specials?
2504 E TAXIDEA Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2504 E TAXIDEA Way pet-friendly?
No, 2504 E TAXIDEA Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2504 E TAXIDEA Way offer parking?
Yes, 2504 E TAXIDEA Way offers parking.
Does 2504 E TAXIDEA Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2504 E TAXIDEA Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2504 E TAXIDEA Way have a pool?
Yes, 2504 E TAXIDEA Way has a pool.
Does 2504 E TAXIDEA Way have accessible units?
No, 2504 E TAXIDEA Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2504 E TAXIDEA Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2504 E TAXIDEA Way has units with dishwashers.
