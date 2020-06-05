2504 E TAXIDEA Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Popular Open Floor Plan Offers 3 Bedrooms PLUS Office/Den, 2 Fully Remodeled Bathrooms On A Corner Lot With Mountain Views. The Large Kitchen Features Quartz Counter tops, Island, Stainless Steel Appliances, Tons of Cabinets & Cozy Dining Area. The Spacious Family Room Overlooks The Inviting Backyard With An Extended Covered Patio. The Great Room Offers A Brick Fireplace & Dining Area. The Master Suite With Contemporary Master Bath Features Bayed Windows & Walk-in Closet. Attractive Laminated Wood Floors, Newer Trane HVAC System & 2.5 Car Garage Has Built In Cabs. The Den/Office Offers a Full Size Murphy Bed. Monthly Landscaping Service Is Included. Walk To Popular Thunderhill Pool/Park/Tennis, Monte Vista Elem. School & Hiking on South Mountain.