---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/07ff7910a2 ---- Fantastic single family property in a great North Glendale location just a few minutes from shopping & restaurants in Norterra. Open floor-plan features tile & laminate flooring & a spacious master with walk-in closet. All appliances included in kitchen as well as washer & dryer. Private fenced backyard has mature tree & covered patio. Contact us today! Owner is willing to accept pets ONLY with Prior Approval Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787 $50 application fee each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 24629 N. 39th Ave. have any available units?
24629 N. 39th Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 24629 N. 39th Ave. have?
Some of 24629 N. 39th Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24629 N. 39th Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
24629 N. 39th Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24629 N. 39th Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 24629 N. 39th Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 24629 N. 39th Ave. offer parking?
No, 24629 N. 39th Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 24629 N. 39th Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24629 N. 39th Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24629 N. 39th Ave. have a pool?
No, 24629 N. 39th Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 24629 N. 39th Ave. have accessible units?
No, 24629 N. 39th Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 24629 N. 39th Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 24629 N. 39th Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
