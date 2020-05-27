2452 E Whitton Avenue

Amenities

This 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home boasts an open living concept and the ideal split floor plan while sitting on a 14,000 square foot lot! Upgrades to highlight in this home include: 2 car garage w/workshop, new PVC plumbing throughout, new electrical panel, new dual pane windows and french doors, beautifully updated kitchen with quartz counters and stainless steel appliances, upgraded master bathroom with double vanity and huge walk-in shower, new designer lighting, double RV gate and more! Completely move-in ready in the gorgeous neighborhood of Kelton Manors. Close to 51 freeway, Biltmore shopping, Whole Foods, Manuel's, The Market, Postino's, Sip Coffee and plenty more. Don't miss this opportunity to see and own this amazing home!