Phoenix, AZ
2452 E Whitton Avenue
Last updated June 25 2019 at 6:11 PM

2452 E Whitton Avenue

2452 East Whitton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2452 East Whitton Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home boasts an open living concept and the ideal split floor plan while sitting on a 14,000 square foot lot! Upgrades to highlight in this home include: 2 car garage w/workshop, new PVC plumbing throughout, new electrical panel, new dual pane windows and french doors, beautifully updated kitchen with quartz counters and stainless steel appliances, upgraded master bathroom with double vanity and huge walk-in shower, new designer lighting, double RV gate and more! Completely move-in ready in the gorgeous neighborhood of Kelton Manors. Close to 51 freeway, Biltmore shopping, Whole Foods, Manuel's, The Market, Postino's, Sip Coffee and plenty more. Don't miss this opportunity to see and own this amazing home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2452 E Whitton Avenue have any available units?
2452 E Whitton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2452 E Whitton Avenue have?
Some of 2452 E Whitton Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2452 E Whitton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2452 E Whitton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2452 E Whitton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2452 E Whitton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2452 E Whitton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2452 E Whitton Avenue offers parking.
Does 2452 E Whitton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2452 E Whitton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2452 E Whitton Avenue have a pool?
No, 2452 E Whitton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2452 E Whitton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2452 E Whitton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2452 E Whitton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2452 E Whitton Avenue has units with dishwashers.
