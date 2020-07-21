All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated November 4 2019 at 5:56 AM

24519 N 44TH Lane

24519 North 44th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

24519 North 44th Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85310

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Spacious, quiet, beautiful , modern, the list goes on for this Amazing, stunning Showcase home is nestled in a quite cul-de-sac, a home that boasts both Tranquility & Views that will please everyone, the bright white appliances, Majestic Entry, this Exquisite home is in pristine condition and features 9+ Ceilings, Gourmet Kitchen, High-Grade Granite Countertops, High end Appliances. 3 car garage, 5 bedrooms, (master bedroom downstairs), Big TV room, and a seperate den / office. you cant miss this one!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24519 N 44TH Lane have any available units?
24519 N 44TH Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 24519 N 44TH Lane have?
Some of 24519 N 44TH Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24519 N 44TH Lane currently offering any rent specials?
24519 N 44TH Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24519 N 44TH Lane pet-friendly?
No, 24519 N 44TH Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 24519 N 44TH Lane offer parking?
Yes, 24519 N 44TH Lane offers parking.
Does 24519 N 44TH Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24519 N 44TH Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24519 N 44TH Lane have a pool?
No, 24519 N 44TH Lane does not have a pool.
Does 24519 N 44TH Lane have accessible units?
No, 24519 N 44TH Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 24519 N 44TH Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24519 N 44TH Lane has units with dishwashers.
