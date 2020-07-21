24519 N 44TH Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious, quiet, beautiful , modern, the list goes on for this Amazing, stunning Showcase home is nestled in a quite cul-de-sac, a home that boasts both Tranquility & Views that will please everyone, the bright white appliances, Majestic Entry, this Exquisite home is in pristine condition and features 9+ Ceilings, Gourmet Kitchen, High-Grade Granite Countertops, High end Appliances. 3 car garage, 5 bedrooms, (master bedroom downstairs), Big TV room, and a seperate den / office. you cant miss this one!!