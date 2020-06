Amenities

Beautiful home in Sonoran Foothills Community. Top rated K- 8 school. Access to Sonoran Foothills Amenities with 2 large pools, play area.This home has 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths. Beautiful large kitchen, Family Room and Office downstairs. All appliances are included including Refrigerator and washer/dryer on the second floor. Nice size back yard with a large patio area. Large 2 car garage. Close to I17 and 303 freeways. Restaurants, theaters and shopping close by.