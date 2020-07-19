All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2439 E DUST DEVIL Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2439 E DUST DEVIL Drive
Last updated December 2 2019 at 4:52 PM

2439 E DUST DEVIL Drive

2439 East Dust Devil Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

2439 East Dust Devil Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85024
Desert Peak

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL HOME IN HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER COMMUNITY OF DESERT PEAK! This 4 bedroom 2 bath floor plan is nicely upgraded on one of the premier lots in the entire community. Backs to natural desert hillside, with single story homes on either side to enhance your privacy. Generous landscaping, wood blinds, ceiling fans and sunscreens add to your comfort. Extended garage for additional storage. Bedroom 4 can be used as office/den. Prime location close to 101,51,17, Desert Ridge Marketplace, Costco and more. North Scottsdale, Cave Creek and Carefree are just minutes away. Prized Paradise Valley School District. Owner/Agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2439 E DUST DEVIL Drive have any available units?
2439 E DUST DEVIL Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2439 E DUST DEVIL Drive have?
Some of 2439 E DUST DEVIL Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2439 E DUST DEVIL Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2439 E DUST DEVIL Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2439 E DUST DEVIL Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2439 E DUST DEVIL Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2439 E DUST DEVIL Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2439 E DUST DEVIL Drive offers parking.
Does 2439 E DUST DEVIL Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2439 E DUST DEVIL Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2439 E DUST DEVIL Drive have a pool?
No, 2439 E DUST DEVIL Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2439 E DUST DEVIL Drive have accessible units?
No, 2439 E DUST DEVIL Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2439 E DUST DEVIL Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2439 E DUST DEVIL Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parc Midtown
3993 North 3rd Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Copper Palms Apartments
12810 North Cave Creek Road
Phoenix, AZ 85022
The Astor at Osborn by Mark-Taylor
3300 North 7th Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Cielo
8222 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Ingleside
4502 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
The Icon on Central
77 W Coolidge St
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Cala Paradise Valley
12211 N Paradise Village Pkwy S
Phoenix, AZ 85032
San Pedregal by Mark-Taylor
16601 N 12th St
Phoenix, AZ 85022

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Places
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeCentral Avenue CorridorMountain Park Ranch
Downtown PhoenixArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College