2439 E DUST DEVIL Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

BEAUTIFUL HOME IN HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER COMMUNITY OF DESERT PEAK! This 4 bedroom 2 bath floor plan is nicely upgraded on one of the premier lots in the entire community. Backs to natural desert hillside, with single story homes on either side to enhance your privacy. Generous landscaping, wood blinds, ceiling fans and sunscreens add to your comfort. Extended garage for additional storage. Bedroom 4 can be used as office/den. Prime location close to 101,51,17, Desert Ridge Marketplace, Costco and more. North Scottsdale, Cave Creek and Carefree are just minutes away. Prized Paradise Valley School District. Owner/Agent.