2431 E TRACY Lane

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system dog park cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Super cute 2-story condo in Spanish Hills available for immediate move-in! Tastefully updated with a new front door, new security door, stainless steel kitchen appliances, recessed lighting, cordless wood blinds, two-tone paint, modern cabinetry and dual-flow toilets. Spacious great room with breakfast bar and 1/2 bath down. Tile and wood-plank flooring throughout, ceiling fans, inside laundry with washer/dryer, master bedroom walk-in closet. Large outside storage room and back patio with easy-care wood plank flooring. Water, sewer, trash included with rent. Located near Cave Creek & Greenway intersection, close to schools and just minutes from Valle Luna, Costco, Desert Ridge, Lookout Mountain Trailhead at Phoenix Mountains Preserve, Grover Basin Dog Park, Loop 101 and Highway 51. Landlord is installing Simplisafe alarm system w/camera. Tenant responsible to set up account and pay monthly monitoring fee if desired - $15/mo w/no phone access or $25/mo w/full phone access.