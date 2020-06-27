All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2431 E TRACY Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2431 E TRACY Lane
Last updated January 9 2020 at 6:03 PM

2431 E TRACY Lane

2431 East Tracy Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2431 East Tracy Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
dog park
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Super cute 2-story condo in Spanish Hills available for immediate move-in! Tastefully updated with a new front door, new security door, stainless steel kitchen appliances, recessed lighting, cordless wood blinds, two-tone paint, modern cabinetry and dual-flow toilets. Spacious great room with breakfast bar and 1/2 bath down. Tile and wood-plank flooring throughout, ceiling fans, inside laundry with washer/dryer, master bedroom walk-in closet. Large outside storage room and back patio with easy-care wood plank flooring. Water, sewer, trash included with rent. Located near Cave Creek & Greenway intersection, close to schools and just minutes from Valle Luna, Costco, Desert Ridge, Lookout Mountain Trailhead at Phoenix Mountains Preserve, Grover Basin Dog Park, Loop 101 and Highway 51. Landlord is installing Simplisafe alarm system w/camera. Tenant responsible to set up account and pay monthly monitoring fee if desired - $15/mo w/no phone access or $25/mo w/full phone access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2431 E TRACY Lane have any available units?
2431 E TRACY Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2431 E TRACY Lane have?
Some of 2431 E TRACY Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2431 E TRACY Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2431 E TRACY Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2431 E TRACY Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2431 E TRACY Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2431 E TRACY Lane offer parking?
No, 2431 E TRACY Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2431 E TRACY Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2431 E TRACY Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2431 E TRACY Lane have a pool?
No, 2431 E TRACY Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2431 E TRACY Lane have accessible units?
No, 2431 E TRACY Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2431 E TRACY Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2431 E TRACY Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Zazu Apartments
1502 East Osborn Road
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Allegro
4411 E Chandler Blvd
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Broadstone Osborn
240 West Osborn Road
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Seven
19800 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Tides on 28th Apartments
11821 N 28th Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Diamonte on Bell
3202 W Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Bolero
7725 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Citrine
4900 N 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College