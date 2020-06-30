2428 S 82nd Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Four bedroom/Two bath home available on the West side of Phoenix!



Close to schools, parks, retail, shopping and much more.



Fresh paint. Tile and carpet throughout the home. Large living room area connected to the kitchen. Large master bathroom with separate shower and tub. Attached garage with remote control. W/D hookups. Covered patio area leading into desert landscaping.



Resident responsible for all utilities.



Rental Terms:

$49 App Fee Per Adult.

One-time Resident Admin fee of $235.

2.3% city rental tax.

1.6% monthly admin fee.

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us directly at 833-367-6963 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!



