Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2428 S 82nd Ave
Last updated January 16 2020 at 12:01 PM

2428 S 82nd Ave

2428 South 82nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2428 South 82nd Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85043
Sundance Ranch

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Four bedroom/Two bath home available on the West side of Phoenix!

Close to schools, parks, retail, shopping and much more.

Fresh paint. Tile and carpet throughout the home. Large living room area connected to the kitchen. Large master bathroom with separate shower and tub. Attached garage with remote control. W/D hookups. Covered patio area leading into desert landscaping.

Resident responsible for all utilities.

Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
One-time Resident Admin fee of $235.
2.3% city rental tax.
1.6% monthly admin fee.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at 833-367-6963 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Property Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5414028)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2428 S 82nd Ave have any available units?
2428 S 82nd Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2428 S 82nd Ave have?
Some of 2428 S 82nd Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2428 S 82nd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2428 S 82nd Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2428 S 82nd Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2428 S 82nd Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2428 S 82nd Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2428 S 82nd Ave offers parking.
Does 2428 S 82nd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2428 S 82nd Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2428 S 82nd Ave have a pool?
No, 2428 S 82nd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2428 S 82nd Ave have accessible units?
No, 2428 S 82nd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2428 S 82nd Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2428 S 82nd Ave has units with dishwashers.

