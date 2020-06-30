2425 W ANDERSON Avenue

2425 West Anderson Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85023 Village Meadows
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Enjoy living in a charming home with a sparkling swimming pool! You'll be welcomed by a nice family room with plush carpet and a fireplace. Cook all of your favorite meals in the kitchen with stainless steel appliances and stylish light fixtures. Keeping cool won't be a problem as you have ceiling fans in each of the spacious rooms.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
