All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2425 W ANDERSON Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2425 W ANDERSON Avenue
Last updated February 19 2020 at 12:13 AM

2425 W ANDERSON Avenue

2425 West Anderson Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2425 West Anderson Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85023
Village Meadows

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Enjoy living in a charming home with a sparkling swimming pool! You'll be welcomed by a nice family room with plush carpet and a fireplace. Cook all of your favorite meals in the kitchen with stainless steel appliances and stylish light fixtures. Keeping cool won't be a problem as you have ceiling fans in each of the spacious rooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2425 W ANDERSON Avenue have any available units?
2425 W ANDERSON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2425 W ANDERSON Avenue have?
Some of 2425 W ANDERSON Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2425 W ANDERSON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2425 W ANDERSON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2425 W ANDERSON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2425 W ANDERSON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2425 W ANDERSON Avenue offer parking?
No, 2425 W ANDERSON Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2425 W ANDERSON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2425 W ANDERSON Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2425 W ANDERSON Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2425 W ANDERSON Avenue has a pool.
Does 2425 W ANDERSON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2425 W ANDERSON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2425 W ANDERSON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2425 W ANDERSON Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camelback Cove
4802 N 12th St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Roosevelt Square
121 W Portland St
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Crestone at Shadow Mountain
3033 E Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Cortland Fillmore
601 W Fillmore St
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Villages at Metro Center
9652 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Novella at Arcadia Townhomes
4402 N 36th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Mountainside Apartments
3625 E Ray Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Brookside Apartments
6131 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College