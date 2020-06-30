2424 N 19TH Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

Avail. March1st. Immaculate, Spacious & Bright w/Pool. 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths & Bonus Room (Office or Sitting Room) off Master. Updated with Custom Paint, Crown Molding & Tile throughout. Beautiful Kitchen w/Silestone Counters, Stainless Appliances, Glass Tile Backsplash, Designer Cabinetry (w/soft close drawers and accent lighting) and Breakfast Nook. Large Master Suite is Exquisite with Cedar lined closet and Bonus space. 2nd Bedroom has view of the Pool. Both Bathrooms are Tastefully Designed. Laundry Room has Full Size Stack-able Samsung Washer/Dryer, Utility Sink, Water Softener & Extra Storage. Private Backyard w/Beautiful Pool. (Pool & Lawn service included in the rent). Excellent home, not to be skipped!