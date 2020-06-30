All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2424 N 19TH Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2424 N 19TH Drive
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:47 PM

2424 N 19TH Drive

2424 North 19th Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2424 North 19th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85009

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
Avail. March1st. Immaculate, Spacious & Bright w/Pool. 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths & Bonus Room (Office or Sitting Room) off Master. Updated with Custom Paint, Crown Molding & Tile throughout. Beautiful Kitchen w/Silestone Counters, Stainless Appliances, Glass Tile Backsplash, Designer Cabinetry (w/soft close drawers and accent lighting) and Breakfast Nook. Large Master Suite is Exquisite with Cedar lined closet and Bonus space. 2nd Bedroom has view of the Pool. Both Bathrooms are Tastefully Designed. Laundry Room has Full Size Stack-able Samsung Washer/Dryer, Utility Sink, Water Softener & Extra Storage. Private Backyard w/Beautiful Pool. (Pool & Lawn service included in the rent). Excellent home, not to be skipped!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2424 N 19TH Drive have any available units?
2424 N 19TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2424 N 19TH Drive have?
Some of 2424 N 19TH Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2424 N 19TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2424 N 19TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2424 N 19TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2424 N 19TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2424 N 19TH Drive offer parking?
No, 2424 N 19TH Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2424 N 19TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2424 N 19TH Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2424 N 19TH Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2424 N 19TH Drive has a pool.
Does 2424 N 19TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 2424 N 19TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2424 N 19TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2424 N 19TH Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arboretum at South Mountain
15251 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Muse
1616 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Sonoran Flats
17249 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Ava North and South
3426 N 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
San Milan by Mark-Taylor
6975 E Princess Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85054
The Urban
3601 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Proxy 333
333 E McKinley St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Liv Ahwatukee
16025 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85048

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College