All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 24230 N 25TH Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
24230 N 25TH Street
Last updated November 2 2019 at 6:15 PM

24230 N 25TH Street

24230 North 25th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

24230 North 25th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85024
Desert Peak

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Remarkable 4 bed, 3 bath home with a POOL and CASITA just under 3,000 square feet in North Phoenix. Home features a GOURMET KITCHEN with granite countertops, a double oven, tons of cabinetry, and a large island. master suite has a private exit to your backyard, a full bath, his and her sinks, and a large walk in closet. The CAISTA has it's own bedroom, bathroom, and SEPARATE ENTRANCE from the house. Resort style backyard feature a SWIMMING POOL, play area, and extended patio. Make your appointment to see this home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24230 N 25TH Street have any available units?
24230 N 25TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 24230 N 25TH Street have?
Some of 24230 N 25TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24230 N 25TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
24230 N 25TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24230 N 25TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 24230 N 25TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 24230 N 25TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 24230 N 25TH Street offers parking.
Does 24230 N 25TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24230 N 25TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24230 N 25TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 24230 N 25TH Street has a pool.
Does 24230 N 25TH Street have accessible units?
No, 24230 N 25TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 24230 N 25TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24230 N 25TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Verano Townhomes
13820 S 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Element Deer Valley
19940 N 23rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
The Montana Apartments
7611 S 36th St
Phoenix, AZ 85042
iLuminate
290 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Brookfield Terrace
6545 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
San Riva
2155 E Liberty Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Stonybrook
6441 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Villas on 35th Apartments
8135 N 35th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College