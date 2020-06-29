2418 West Mobile Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Great family home in convenient north Phoenix location! Spacious open floor plan with over 1,900 square feet of living space to move around in. Good sized family Room too! Laundry is located inside the home.Large Patio in the backyard and a nice 2 Car Garage! Very nice subdivision that is close to shopping, restaurants,and freeway. Tenant is responsible for washer and dryer maintenance and accepts as is. Dont let this one pass you by, come and see it today!



Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. RPM Pinnacle - Phoenix

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.