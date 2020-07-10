2417 W Kachina Trl

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c14943000f ---- SOLAR PANELS reduce electric bills. You won\'t want to miss this spacious 4 bed 3 1/2 bath home. Master bedroom and bathroom split from other 3 bedrooms. Second bedroom with private full bath. This beautiful, well updated home is move-in ready with new carpet in all bedrooms and den and lots of extras including hardwood floor, fireplace in living room and and walk-in closets. The upgraded kitchen features tons of cabinets, black appliances, a breakfast bar, and a large pantry. Beautiful views and a short walk to South Mountain Low estimated electric bill of $200/month paid in addition to rent with rebate/payment possible at end of lease based on usage. Up to 3 pets only please. Other leasing fees: $40 per adult application fee $150 admin fee upon lease signing $200 monthly solar/electric 2.3% monthly TPT tax 2% monthly admin fee $300 nonrefundable pet fee- per pet Security deposit equal to $2050 (1 month rent plus 1 month utility deposit) Pets Allowed Washer/Dryer In Unit