2417 W Kachina Trl
Last updated July 7 2019 at 2:30 PM

2417 W Kachina Trl

2417 West Kachina Trail · No Longer Available
Location

2417 West Kachina Trail, Phoenix, AZ 85041

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c14943000f ---- SOLAR PANELS reduce electric bills. You won\'t want to miss this spacious 4 bed 3 1/2 bath home. Master bedroom and bathroom split from other 3 bedrooms. Second bedroom with private full bath. This beautiful, well updated home is move-in ready with new carpet in all bedrooms and den and lots of extras including hardwood floor, fireplace in living room and and walk-in closets. The upgraded kitchen features tons of cabinets, black appliances, a breakfast bar, and a large pantry. Beautiful views and a short walk to South Mountain Low estimated electric bill of $200/month paid in addition to rent with rebate/payment possible at end of lease based on usage. Up to 3 pets only please. Other leasing fees: $40 per adult application fee $150 admin fee upon lease signing $200 monthly solar/electric 2.3% monthly TPT tax 2% monthly admin fee $300 nonrefundable pet fee- per pet Security deposit equal to $2050 (1 month rent plus 1 month utility deposit) Pets Allowed Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2417 W Kachina Trl have any available units?
2417 W Kachina Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2417 W Kachina Trl have?
Some of 2417 W Kachina Trl's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2417 W Kachina Trl currently offering any rent specials?
2417 W Kachina Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2417 W Kachina Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 2417 W Kachina Trl is pet friendly.
Does 2417 W Kachina Trl offer parking?
No, 2417 W Kachina Trl does not offer parking.
Does 2417 W Kachina Trl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2417 W Kachina Trl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2417 W Kachina Trl have a pool?
No, 2417 W Kachina Trl does not have a pool.
Does 2417 W Kachina Trl have accessible units?
No, 2417 W Kachina Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 2417 W Kachina Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 2417 W Kachina Trl does not have units with dishwashers.

