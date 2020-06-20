All apartments in Phoenix
2411 W VIA DONA Road
2411 W VIA DONA Road

2411 West via Dona Road · No Longer Available
Location

2411 West via Dona Road, Phoenix, AZ 85085

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious, freshly PAINTED 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath with Loft in a cul-de-sac! Open kitchen to family room, kitchen with lots of counter space, and **ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED**. Upstairs features a big loft, Huge Master Bedroom, ceiling fans throughout all the generously sized bedrooms. Front Load **WASHER & DRYER INCLUDED!!** Large backyard with easy to maintain landscape. Close to Happy Valley & i-17 Shopping Center and quick access to freeways! (Tenant to pay a non-refundable Admin Fee of $200.00. $20 screening charge for the first pet, and $15 charge for each additional pet. No screening fee for assistance animals)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2411 W VIA DONA Road have any available units?
2411 W VIA DONA Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2411 W VIA DONA Road have?
Some of 2411 W VIA DONA Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2411 W VIA DONA Road currently offering any rent specials?
2411 W VIA DONA Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2411 W VIA DONA Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2411 W VIA DONA Road is pet friendly.
Does 2411 W VIA DONA Road offer parking?
No, 2411 W VIA DONA Road does not offer parking.
Does 2411 W VIA DONA Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2411 W VIA DONA Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2411 W VIA DONA Road have a pool?
No, 2411 W VIA DONA Road does not have a pool.
Does 2411 W VIA DONA Road have accessible units?
No, 2411 W VIA DONA Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2411 W VIA DONA Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2411 W VIA DONA Road has units with dishwashers.
