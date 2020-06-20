2411 W VIA DONA Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious, freshly PAINTED 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath with Loft in a cul-de-sac! Open kitchen to family room, kitchen with lots of counter space, and **ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED**. Upstairs features a big loft, Huge Master Bedroom, ceiling fans throughout all the generously sized bedrooms. Front Load **WASHER & DRYER INCLUDED!!** Large backyard with easy to maintain landscape. Close to Happy Valley & i-17 Shopping Center and quick access to freeways! (Tenant to pay a non-refundable Admin Fee of $200.00. $20 screening charge for the first pet, and $15 charge for each additional pet. No screening fee for assistance animals)