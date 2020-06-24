All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 15 2019 at 7:43 AM

24105 N 24th Pl

24105 North 24th Place · No Longer Available
Location

24105 North 24th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85024
Desert Peak

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Stunning home loaded with tons of upgrades! It all starts with a huge premium lot featuring a massive backyard highlighted by a gorgeous heated play pool and gas fireplace-you are on vacation every day! Privacy is the key with no neighbors behind (great views) and single levels to either side. It gets better inside this model perfect beauty featuring solid slab granite counters, raised panel cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances (double ovens), R/O system, soft water system, security system, central vac, 18 inch tile throughout, bonus/flex room, epoxy garage floor, generous owners retreat with separate tub/shower and dual vanities. All this and a separate guest casita with full bath! Call or Text Tracy Blackmon, BlackHawk Property Management & Realty 602-814-0677

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24105 N 24th Pl have any available units?
24105 N 24th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 24105 N 24th Pl have?
Some of 24105 N 24th Pl's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24105 N 24th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
24105 N 24th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24105 N 24th Pl pet-friendly?
No, 24105 N 24th Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 24105 N 24th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 24105 N 24th Pl offers parking.
Does 24105 N 24th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24105 N 24th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24105 N 24th Pl have a pool?
Yes, 24105 N 24th Pl has a pool.
Does 24105 N 24th Pl have accessible units?
No, 24105 N 24th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 24105 N 24th Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 24105 N 24th Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
