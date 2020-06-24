24105 N 24th Pl

Amenities

Stunning home loaded with tons of upgrades! It all starts with a huge premium lot featuring a massive backyard highlighted by a gorgeous heated play pool and gas fireplace-you are on vacation every day! Privacy is the key with no neighbors behind (great views) and single levels to either side. It gets better inside this model perfect beauty featuring solid slab granite counters, raised panel cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances (double ovens), R/O system, soft water system, security system, central vac, 18 inch tile throughout, bonus/flex room, epoxy garage floor, generous owners retreat with separate tub/shower and dual vanities. All this and a separate guest casita with full bath! Call or Text Tracy Blackmon, BlackHawk Property Management & Realty 602-814-0677