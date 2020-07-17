All apartments in Phoenix
2410 W Jake Haven
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2410 W Jake Haven

2410 West Jake Haven · No Longer Available
Location

2410 West Jake Haven, Phoenix, AZ 85085
Sonoran Foothills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
For pictures, search Facebook for "2410 Jake Haven."
2410 W Jake Haven is a spacious 3 bedroom home with study in gated Sonoran Foothills. It features a beautiful patio that overlooks a green belt park, 2nd floor laundry, childs study, 2 car garage, large walk in master closet. It offers access to community pool, hot tub, tennis courts, and community center. It is located in Sonoran Foothills just south of Dove Valley Road and east of I-17. It is a fantastic location for a couple or family. A new elementary school is just blocks away! This home is absolutely immaculate!!

For pictures, please go to Facebook and search for "2410 Jake Haven."

Unit is offered unfurnished. One year lease - two year lease preferred. No smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2410 W Jake Haven have any available units?
2410 W Jake Haven doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2410 W Jake Haven have?
Some of 2410 W Jake Haven's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2410 W Jake Haven currently offering any rent specials?
2410 W Jake Haven is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2410 W Jake Haven pet-friendly?
No, 2410 W Jake Haven is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2410 W Jake Haven offer parking?
Yes, 2410 W Jake Haven offers parking.
Does 2410 W Jake Haven have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2410 W Jake Haven does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2410 W Jake Haven have a pool?
Yes, 2410 W Jake Haven has a pool.
Does 2410 W Jake Haven have accessible units?
No, 2410 W Jake Haven does not have accessible units.
Does 2410 W Jake Haven have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2410 W Jake Haven has units with dishwashers.
