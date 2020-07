Amenities

This unique 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features a large front court area, vaulted ceilings, tons of windows that provide lots of natural light and a covered patio, perfect for entertaining or your morning coffee. The property is in great condition and ready for immediate move in.