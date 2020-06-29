All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated November 9 2019 at 5:58 AM

2410 E Sahuaro Drive

2410 East Sahuaro Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2410 East Sahuaro Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85028
Shea Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home in a great location by Christy Cove Park and hiking and biking trails. The home has a new very nice contemporary tile throughout all the living areas and hallways. The bathrooms have both been remodeled with the look! The kitchen has granite counters, all new stainless steel appliances and opens up to the family room. The fireplace in the family room has been done with a contemporary tile and looks great! The home has just been freshly painted. The roof has just been replaced and is new. The backyard is huge and a new large patio has just been put in and beautiful patio cover just installed. Do not miss out on this great property! LANDSCAPING INCLUDED!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2410 E Sahuaro Drive have any available units?
2410 E Sahuaro Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2410 E Sahuaro Drive have?
Some of 2410 E Sahuaro Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2410 E Sahuaro Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2410 E Sahuaro Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2410 E Sahuaro Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2410 E Sahuaro Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2410 E Sahuaro Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2410 E Sahuaro Drive offers parking.
Does 2410 E Sahuaro Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2410 E Sahuaro Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2410 E Sahuaro Drive have a pool?
No, 2410 E Sahuaro Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2410 E Sahuaro Drive have accessible units?
No, 2410 E Sahuaro Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2410 E Sahuaro Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2410 E Sahuaro Drive has units with dishwashers.

