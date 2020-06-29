2410 E Sahuaro Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home in a great location by Christy Cove Park and hiking and biking trails. The home has a new very nice contemporary tile throughout all the living areas and hallways. The bathrooms have both been remodeled with the look! The kitchen has granite counters, all new stainless steel appliances and opens up to the family room. The fireplace in the family room has been done with a contemporary tile and looks great! The home has just been freshly painted. The roof has just been replaced and is new. The backyard is huge and a new large patio has just been put in and beautiful patio cover just installed. Do not miss out on this great property! LANDSCAPING INCLUDED!