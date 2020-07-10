2406 W Lucia Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Once a Vacation Home, This Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath Single Level Home is Nestled by a Sonoran Foothills Preserve with Peaceful Views & Trails. Enter to Formal Living & Dining Rms. Gorgeous Kitchen has Vaulted Ceiling, Walk-in Pantry, Corian Countertops. All Appliances Are Included! The Spacious Open Floor Plan Joins Kitchen to Family Room with French Doors to Covered Patio and Easy Care, Terraced Back Yard w/Cobblestone Patio Extension w/ Fire Pit. Master Features Large Walk-In Closet, Double Sinks, Great Lighting, Linen Pantry, Private Exit to Patio That is Wired for Sound. Garage Has Convenient Door to Finished Side Yard. Enjoy Vaulted Ceilings, Two Tone Paint, Ceiling Fans Throughout, Porcelain Tile, Carpeted Bedrooms, Upgrades Everywhere! See Today but some work is scheduled.



One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 2.3%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available



