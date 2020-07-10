All apartments in Phoenix
2406 W Lucia Dr

2406 West Lucia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2406 West Lucia Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85085

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d8d784103c ----
Once a Vacation Home, This Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath Single Level Home is Nestled by a Sonoran Foothills Preserve with Peaceful Views & Trails. Enter to Formal Living & Dining Rms. Gorgeous Kitchen has Vaulted Ceiling, Walk-in Pantry, Corian Countertops. All Appliances Are Included! The Spacious Open Floor Plan Joins Kitchen to Family Room with French Doors to Covered Patio and Easy Care, Terraced Back Yard w/Cobblestone Patio Extension w/ Fire Pit. Master Features Large Walk-In Closet, Double Sinks, Great Lighting, Linen Pantry, Private Exit to Patio That is Wired for Sound. Garage Has Convenient Door to Finished Side Yard. Enjoy Vaulted Ceilings, Two Tone Paint, Ceiling Fans Throughout, Porcelain Tile, Carpeted Bedrooms, Upgrades Everywhere! See Today but some work is scheduled.

One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 2.3%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available

Disposal
Dryer
Garage
Scenic View

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2406 W Lucia Dr have any available units?
2406 W Lucia Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2406 W Lucia Dr have?
Some of 2406 W Lucia Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2406 W Lucia Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2406 W Lucia Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2406 W Lucia Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2406 W Lucia Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2406 W Lucia Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2406 W Lucia Dr offers parking.
Does 2406 W Lucia Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2406 W Lucia Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2406 W Lucia Dr have a pool?
No, 2406 W Lucia Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2406 W Lucia Dr have accessible units?
No, 2406 W Lucia Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2406 W Lucia Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2406 W Lucia Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

