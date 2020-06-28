239 W PORTLAND Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Elegant Townhouse located on a premium corner in Downtown Phoenix. This Roosevelt Square home is open and bright w/ hardwood floors and fireplace in the great Room. Updated kitchen. Dual master bedrooms on the 3rd level, both en suite with walk In closets, providing an ideal floor-plan. FOUR BALCONIES in this home to enjoy all the City Views! Private 2 Car Garage. The Perfect Location. Perfect for Work from Home too with first floor office with bathroom and office closet! Conveniently Located in Roosevelt Historic District with Lola Coffee and Rott'n Grapes RORO right at your door step. Minutes to ASU, UofA, more restaurants, stadiums, concert venues, museums - truly in heart of it all.