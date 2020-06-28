All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 239 W PORTLAND Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
239 W PORTLAND Street
Last updated November 21 2019 at 7:50 AM

239 W PORTLAND Street

239 West Portland Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Downtown Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

239 West Portland Street, Phoenix, AZ 85003
Downtown Phoenix

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Elegant Townhouse located on a premium corner in Downtown Phoenix. This Roosevelt Square home is open and bright w/ hardwood floors and fireplace in the great Room. Updated kitchen. Dual master bedrooms on the 3rd level, both en suite with walk In closets, providing an ideal floor-plan. FOUR BALCONIES in this home to enjoy all the City Views! Private 2 Car Garage. The Perfect Location. Perfect for Work from Home too with first floor office with bathroom and office closet! Conveniently Located in Roosevelt Historic District with Lola Coffee and Rott'n Grapes RORO right at your door step. Minutes to ASU, UofA, more restaurants, stadiums, concert venues, museums - truly in heart of it all.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 239 W PORTLAND Street have any available units?
239 W PORTLAND Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 239 W PORTLAND Street have?
Some of 239 W PORTLAND Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 239 W PORTLAND Street currently offering any rent specials?
239 W PORTLAND Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 239 W PORTLAND Street pet-friendly?
No, 239 W PORTLAND Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 239 W PORTLAND Street offer parking?
Yes, 239 W PORTLAND Street offers parking.
Does 239 W PORTLAND Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 239 W PORTLAND Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 239 W PORTLAND Street have a pool?
No, 239 W PORTLAND Street does not have a pool.
Does 239 W PORTLAND Street have accessible units?
No, 239 W PORTLAND Street does not have accessible units.
Does 239 W PORTLAND Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 239 W PORTLAND Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Move Cross Country
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Melia
14435 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Union at Roosevelt
888 N 1st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Lore South Mountain
13021 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Retreat at the Raven by Mark-Taylor
3606 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
The Angela
2727 East Camelback Road
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Solano Park
5350 N 17th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Alta North Central
777 East Stella Lane
Phoenix, AZ 85014
The Ryan
188 E Jefferson St
Phoenix, AZ 85004

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College