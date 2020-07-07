All apartments in Phoenix
2368 W. Campbell Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2368 W. Campbell Ave

2368 West Campbell Avenue · No Longer Available
Phoenix
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

2368 West Campbell Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85015

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b70e9900ff ----
Centrally located Phoenix town home. Unit was recently remolded and is ready for move in. Located just South of Camelback. $30 monthly water feeSchedule a self guided tour today www.rpmphoenixmetro.com
Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787
$50 application fee each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2368 W. Campbell Ave have any available units?
2368 W. Campbell Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 2368 W. Campbell Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2368 W. Campbell Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2368 W. Campbell Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2368 W. Campbell Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2368 W. Campbell Ave offer parking?
No, 2368 W. Campbell Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2368 W. Campbell Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2368 W. Campbell Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2368 W. Campbell Ave have a pool?
No, 2368 W. Campbell Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2368 W. Campbell Ave have accessible units?
No, 2368 W. Campbell Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2368 W. Campbell Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2368 W. Campbell Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2368 W. Campbell Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2368 W. Campbell Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

