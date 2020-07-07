2353 East Cheryl Drive

Amenities

Gorgeous newly renovated home with modern touches that will amaze you. Gourmet kitchen for the serious cook with large center island, custom cabinets, quartz counter tops, glass tile back splash and top of the line stainless steel appliances. Sophisticated family room wows with soaring vaulted ceiling, wood burning fireplace, custom Italian paint, hardwood floors, an 88" Monte Carlo Maverick ceiling fan and french exit to the covered patio and pool area. The master suite sanctuary: romantic fireplace, reading or exercise area, dual walk-in closets, shower, dual sinks and private balcony with mountain views. The 3rd fireplace is located between the living room and formal dining room. Large outdoor living space has a sparkling pool, spa, multiple ceiling fans and a wet bar. 3 car garage and laundry hookups.Ten Cliffs common area affords a trail-head to extensive Phoenix Mountain Preserve trails, private tennis, basketball courts, barbecue and play area. You can't beat this location - Minutes from Paradise Valley, Scottsdale, Biltmore Shopping, Hospitals and close to the 51 Freeway nestled just below the mountains. Come and see this paradise today!



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,350, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $3,350, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.