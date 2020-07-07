All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2353 East Cheryl Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2353 East Cheryl Drive
Last updated June 30 2020 at 11:50 PM

2353 East Cheryl Drive

2353 East Cheryl Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2353 East Cheryl Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85028

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
cats allowed
Gorgeous newly renovated home with modern touches that will amaze you. Gourmet kitchen for the serious cook with large center island, custom cabinets, quartz counter tops, glass tile back splash and top of the line stainless steel appliances. Sophisticated family room wows with soaring vaulted ceiling, wood burning fireplace, custom Italian paint, hardwood floors, an 88" Monte Carlo Maverick ceiling fan and french exit to the covered patio and pool area. The master suite sanctuary: romantic fireplace, reading or exercise area, dual walk-in closets, shower, dual sinks and private balcony with mountain views. The 3rd fireplace is located between the living room and formal dining room. Large outdoor living space has a sparkling pool, spa, multiple ceiling fans and a wet bar. 3 car garage and laundry hookups.Ten Cliffs common area affords a trail-head to extensive Phoenix Mountain Preserve trails, private tennis, basketball courts, barbecue and play area. You can't beat this location - Minutes from Paradise Valley, Scottsdale, Biltmore Shopping, Hospitals and close to the 51 Freeway nestled just below the mountains. Come and see this paradise today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,350, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $3,350, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2353 East Cheryl Drive have any available units?
2353 East Cheryl Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2353 East Cheryl Drive have?
Some of 2353 East Cheryl Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2353 East Cheryl Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2353 East Cheryl Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2353 East Cheryl Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2353 East Cheryl Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2353 East Cheryl Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2353 East Cheryl Drive offers parking.
Does 2353 East Cheryl Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2353 East Cheryl Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2353 East Cheryl Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2353 East Cheryl Drive has a pool.
Does 2353 East Cheryl Drive have accessible units?
No, 2353 East Cheryl Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2353 East Cheryl Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2353 East Cheryl Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elevation on Central
4650 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Covington Park Apartments
2902 W Sweetwater Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Pointe Metro
3221 W El Camino Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85051
West 35th
15615 N 35th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Serafina at South Mountain
11025 S 51st St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
SOL at Christown
1717 W Missouri Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
San Pedregal by Mark-Taylor
16601 N 12th St
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Red Rox Villas
5401 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College