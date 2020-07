Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly pool

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly pool

North Phoenix Home Move-in Ready! - Great north Phoenix location close to shopping, freeways, and Paradise Valley schools. Move-in ready. Very clean and neutral interior. Charming patio with small patch of grass in back. Community pool is just down the back walkway. Open and bright two story home. Owner may consider one small pet. Washer and dryer left by previous tenants are not warranted by owner.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5755091)