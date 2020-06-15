2347 E MESCAL Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill media room

Beautiful Resort Like Contemporary Home, with Mountain Views and a heated pool. 4 Bedrooms with a oversized Master Bedroom, each bedroom has custom closets and flat screens. Ultra Modern Home with a custom decorated interior. Gourmet Kitchen over looking pool with granite counter tops and a breakfast nook, all stainless steel appliances. Family room has a wood burning fireplace with 2 Home Theatre systems through out, with plantation shutters. Resort like backyard with professional landscaping and 2 Private Patio areas, heated pool with mountain views. North South exposure in a Private Cup de Sac. Walking distance to Hiking trails Location Location. Home is Available during Spring Training Season.