All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2347 E MESCAL Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2347 E MESCAL Street
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

2347 E MESCAL Street

2347 East Mescal Street · (602) 618-3003
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2347 East Mescal Street, Phoenix, AZ 85028

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$8,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2148 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
media room
Beautiful Resort Like Contemporary Home, with Mountain Views and a heated pool. 4 Bedrooms with a oversized Master Bedroom, each bedroom has custom closets and flat screens. Ultra Modern Home with a custom decorated interior. Gourmet Kitchen over looking pool with granite counter tops and a breakfast nook, all stainless steel appliances. Family room has a wood burning fireplace with 2 Home Theatre systems through out, with plantation shutters. Resort like backyard with professional landscaping and 2 Private Patio areas, heated pool with mountain views. North South exposure in a Private Cup de Sac. Walking distance to Hiking trails Location Location. Home is Available during Spring Training Season.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2347 E MESCAL Street have any available units?
2347 E MESCAL Street has a unit available for $8,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2347 E MESCAL Street have?
Some of 2347 E MESCAL Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2347 E MESCAL Street currently offering any rent specials?
2347 E MESCAL Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2347 E MESCAL Street pet-friendly?
No, 2347 E MESCAL Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2347 E MESCAL Street offer parking?
Yes, 2347 E MESCAL Street does offer parking.
Does 2347 E MESCAL Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2347 E MESCAL Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2347 E MESCAL Street have a pool?
Yes, 2347 E MESCAL Street has a pool.
Does 2347 E MESCAL Street have accessible units?
No, 2347 E MESCAL Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2347 E MESCAL Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2347 E MESCAL Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2347 E MESCAL Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lilly Garden
4903 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
San Melia
14435 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
District at Biltmore
4600 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Alanza Place Apartment Homes
1121 N 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Paloma Village
2827 N 51st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Glenrosa Park
4337 N 53rd Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85031
Ventura Vista
18660 N Cave Creek Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85024
East 3434
3434 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity