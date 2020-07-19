23434 21st Way

Amenities

This 3 bed 2.5 bath house has a loaded kitchen with big island, tile, carpet and hardwood flooring and washer/dryer. This two level home contains ceiling fans, shades on all windows, a decked out garage and a nice big backyard.

Features



-2178 sq ft

-Built in 1998

-2 levels

-Decked out 2 car garage with built-in sink/counter, storage area, refrigerator and shelving

-Desert front yard with nice large tree for shade.

-Imitation grass/stone back yard with patio

-Kitchen includes fridge, gas stove, microwave, dishwasher, kitchen nook

-Ceiling fans

-Fireplace & hardwood floor in living room with large mantle

-Large bonus room at the top of the stairs

-Master bath has double sinks.

-Shades on all windows.

-Laundry room with washer/dryer

-Blocks from Deer Valley Park

-Assistive animals only