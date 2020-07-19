All apartments in Phoenix
Location

23434 North 21st Place, Phoenix, AZ 85024
Mountaingate North

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This 3 bed 2.5 bath house has a loaded kitchen with big island, tile, carpet and hardwood flooring and washer/dryer. This two level home contains ceiling fans, shades on all windows, a decked out garage and a nice big backyard.
Features

-2178 sq ft
-Built in 1998
-2 levels
-Decked out 2 car garage with built-in sink/counter, storage area, refrigerator and shelving
-Desert front yard with nice large tree for shade.
-Imitation grass/stone back yard with patio
-Kitchen includes fridge, gas stove, microwave, dishwasher, kitchen nook
-Ceiling fans
-Fireplace & hardwood floor in living room with large mantle
-Large bonus room at the top of the stairs
-Master bath has double sinks.
-Shades on all windows.
-Laundry room with washer/dryer
-Blocks from Deer Valley Park
-Assistive animals only

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23434 21st Way have any available units?
23434 21st Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 23434 21st Way have?
Some of 23434 21st Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23434 21st Way currently offering any rent specials?
23434 21st Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23434 21st Way pet-friendly?
No, 23434 21st Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 23434 21st Way offer parking?
Yes, 23434 21st Way offers parking.
Does 23434 21st Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23434 21st Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23434 21st Way have a pool?
No, 23434 21st Way does not have a pool.
Does 23434 21st Way have accessible units?
No, 23434 21st Way does not have accessible units.
Does 23434 21st Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23434 21st Way has units with dishwashers.
