23434 21st Way

Amenities
This 3 bed 2.5 bath house has a loaded kitchen with big island, tile, carpet and hardwood flooring and washer/dryer. This two level home contains ceiling fans, shades on all windows, a decked out garage and a nice big backyard.
Features
-2178 sq ft
-Built in 1998
-2 levels
-Decked out 2 car garage with built-in sink/counter, storage area, refrigerator and shelving
-Desert front yard with nice large tree for shade.
-Imitation grass/stone back yard with patio
-Kitchen includes fridge, gas stove, microwave, dishwasher, kitchen nook
-Ceiling fans
-Fireplace & hardwood floor in living room with large mantle
-Large bonus room at the top of the stairs
-Master bath has double sinks.
-Shades on all windows.
-Laundry room with washer/dryer
-Blocks from Deer Valley Park
-Assistive animals only