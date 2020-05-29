All apartments in Phoenix
2342 N Edgemere St

2342 North Edgemere Street · No Longer Available
Location

2342 North Edgemere Street, Phoenix, AZ 85006
Coronado

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Single family home, 2BR, 1 1/2 Bath, in historic Coronado. New appliances include 20cf Refrigerator, Gas Stove, and Dishwasher. Washer and Dryer (Gas or Electric) hookups in the dedicated laundry. Open layout with kitchen and Dining/Family Room, vaulted ceiling, and Saltillo tile. New floors in the bedrooms, bathroom, and living room. Ceiling fans throughout. Enclosed gravel and paved yard with gate and driveway gate, driveway, and porch. The exterior will be improved. Pets allowed on case by case basis.

Historic Coronado is a developing arts district in a great location near downtown Phoenix with access to highways SR51 and US10, providing good transportation to the Phoenix Metro Area. It is close to three major hospitals, the light rail line, many great restaurants, venues, local businesses, and good schools. An Outdoor Pool, Tennis Courts, Basketball Court, Baseball Field, and Picnic Areas are located three blocks away at Coronado Park. Art is on display throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2342 N Edgemere St have any available units?
2342 N Edgemere St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2342 N Edgemere St have?
Some of 2342 N Edgemere St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2342 N Edgemere St currently offering any rent specials?
2342 N Edgemere St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2342 N Edgemere St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2342 N Edgemere St is pet friendly.
Does 2342 N Edgemere St offer parking?
Yes, 2342 N Edgemere St offers parking.
Does 2342 N Edgemere St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2342 N Edgemere St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2342 N Edgemere St have a pool?
Yes, 2342 N Edgemere St has a pool.
Does 2342 N Edgemere St have accessible units?
No, 2342 N Edgemere St does not have accessible units.
Does 2342 N Edgemere St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2342 N Edgemere St has units with dishwashers.
