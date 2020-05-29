2342 N Edgemere St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Single family home, 2BR, 1 1/2 Bath, in historic Coronado. New appliances include 20cf Refrigerator, Gas Stove, and Dishwasher. Washer and Dryer (Gas or Electric) hookups in the dedicated laundry. Open layout with kitchen and Dining/Family Room, vaulted ceiling, and Saltillo tile. New floors in the bedrooms, bathroom, and living room. Ceiling fans throughout. Enclosed gravel and paved yard with gate and driveway gate, driveway, and porch. The exterior will be improved. Pets allowed on case by case basis.



Historic Coronado is a developing arts district in a great location near downtown Phoenix with access to highways SR51 and US10, providing good transportation to the Phoenix Metro Area. It is close to three major hospitals, the light rail line, many great restaurants, venues, local businesses, and good schools. An Outdoor Pool, Tennis Courts, Basketball Court, Baseball Field, and Picnic Areas are located three blocks away at Coronado Park. Art is on display throughout.