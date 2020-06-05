All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 18 2019 at 10:56 AM

23419 N 21st Way

23419 North 21st Way · No Longer Available
Location

23419 North 21st Way, Phoenix, AZ 85024
Mountaingate North

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Adorable home in an amazing neighborhood. Laminate flooring throughout, with stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops in the kitchen. The master suite has a vaulted ceiling, walk in closet, granite counters & 2 under mounted sinks. The 2 other bedrooms are spacious with nice sized closets. The chair rail in the main bath just adds to the charm of the paint, granite & upgraded fixtures. Even the indoor laundry room is charming. Covered Patio and a relaxing fire-pit in the backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23419 N 21st Way have any available units?
23419 N 21st Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 23419 N 21st Way have?
Some of 23419 N 21st Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23419 N 21st Way currently offering any rent specials?
23419 N 21st Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23419 N 21st Way pet-friendly?
No, 23419 N 21st Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 23419 N 21st Way offer parking?
Yes, 23419 N 21st Way offers parking.
Does 23419 N 21st Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23419 N 21st Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23419 N 21st Way have a pool?
No, 23419 N 21st Way does not have a pool.
Does 23419 N 21st Way have accessible units?
No, 23419 N 21st Way does not have accessible units.
Does 23419 N 21st Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23419 N 21st Way has units with dishwashers.
