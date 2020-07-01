All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated February 18 2020 at 1:35 PM

2334 N 29TH Place

2334 North 29th Place · No Longer Available
Location

2334 North 29th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85008

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Available for the first time in 2 years. Located in the New Lower Arcadia. High end homes being built all around! Quiet and secluded lot. You will love this quaint and charming home.Welcome to The Pomegranate Groves Cottage.This wonderful little home is tucked back onto a huge lot surrounded by pomegranate trees. The home has been completely updated with Newer roof and windows. The interior is awesome! Eat in kitchen with new black appliances and granite tops.The master bath has been updated with new vanity. New paint throughout. New inside laundry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2334 N 29TH Place have any available units?
2334 N 29TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2334 N 29TH Place have?
Some of 2334 N 29TH Place's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2334 N 29TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
2334 N 29TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2334 N 29TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 2334 N 29TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2334 N 29TH Place offer parking?
No, 2334 N 29TH Place does not offer parking.
Does 2334 N 29TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2334 N 29TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2334 N 29TH Place have a pool?
No, 2334 N 29TH Place does not have a pool.
Does 2334 N 29TH Place have accessible units?
No, 2334 N 29TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2334 N 29TH Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2334 N 29TH Place does not have units with dishwashers.

