2334 N 29TH Place

Available for the first time in 2 years. Located in the New Lower Arcadia. High end homes being built all around! Quiet and secluded lot. You will love this quaint and charming home.Welcome to The Pomegranate Groves Cottage.This wonderful little home is tucked back onto a huge lot surrounded by pomegranate trees. The home has been completely updated with Newer roof and windows. The interior is awesome! Eat in kitchen with new black appliances and granite tops.The master bath has been updated with new vanity. New paint throughout. New inside laundry.