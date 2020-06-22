2333 W Glenrosa Ave #120

Amenities

2 Bed 1 Bath All Utilities Included. Section 8 Approved!! POOL Call Ryan 602-400-5090 GoRenter.com - Subdivision: Casa Del Cielo Condominium



THIS PHOENIX TOWN HOUSE FEATURES 2 BEDROOMS, 1 BATH, SPACIOUS KITCHEN WITH KITCHEN ISLAND, ASSIGNED COVERED PARKING, LARGE COMMUNITY POOL AND MUCH MORE. SORRY NO PETS!!!



Cross Streets: 23rd Ave/ Indian School Directions: NORTH ON 23RD AVE FROM INDIAN SCHOOL TO GLENROSA WEST TO PROPERTY.



Lessee to verify all information to be correct. CALL or TEXT#: 602-400-5090



No Pets Allowed



