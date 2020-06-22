All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2333 W Glenrosa Ave #120.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2333 W Glenrosa Ave #120
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

2333 W Glenrosa Ave #120

2333 West Glenrosa Avenue · (602) 512-8300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2333 West Glenrosa Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85015
Fruitland Acres

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2333 W Glenrosa Ave #120 · Avail. now

$1,232

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

all utils included
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
pool
2 Bed 1 Bath All Utilities Included. Section 8 Approved!! POOL Call Ryan 602-400-5090 GoRenter.com - Subdivision: Casa Del Cielo Condominium

THIS PHOENIX TOWN HOUSE FEATURES 2 BEDROOMS, 1 BATH, SPACIOUS KITCHEN WITH KITCHEN ISLAND, ASSIGNED COVERED PARKING, LARGE COMMUNITY POOL AND MUCH MORE. SORRY NO PETS!!!

Cross Streets: 23rd Ave/ Indian School Directions: NORTH ON 23RD AVE FROM INDIAN SCHOOL TO GLENROSA WEST TO PROPERTY.

Lessee to verify all information to be correct. CALL or TEXT#: 602-400-5090

Ryan S. VANOTTI PLC
Realtor
11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145
Phoenix, AZ 85029
CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090
E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com
Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5805798)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2333 W Glenrosa Ave #120 have any available units?
2333 W Glenrosa Ave #120 has a unit available for $1,232 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 2333 W Glenrosa Ave #120 currently offering any rent specials?
2333 W Glenrosa Ave #120 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2333 W Glenrosa Ave #120 pet-friendly?
No, 2333 W Glenrosa Ave #120 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2333 W Glenrosa Ave #120 offer parking?
Yes, 2333 W Glenrosa Ave #120 does offer parking.
Does 2333 W Glenrosa Ave #120 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2333 W Glenrosa Ave #120 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2333 W Glenrosa Ave #120 have a pool?
Yes, 2333 W Glenrosa Ave #120 has a pool.
Does 2333 W Glenrosa Ave #120 have accessible units?
No, 2333 W Glenrosa Ave #120 does not have accessible units.
Does 2333 W Glenrosa Ave #120 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2333 W Glenrosa Ave #120 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2333 W Glenrosa Ave #120 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2333 W Glenrosa Ave #120 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2333 W Glenrosa Ave #120?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Curve at Melrose
4333 N 6th Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Paradise Falls
15434 N 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
The Thomas at Midtown
200 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85012
San Milan by Mark-Taylor
6975 E Princess Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Vertu
1212 E Bethany Home Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Peak 16
5151 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
The Urban
3601 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
The Reserve on Cave Creek
19635 N Cave Creek Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85050

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity