Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2330 W. Saint Kateri Dr.

2330 West Saint Kateri Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2330 West Saint Kateri Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85041

Amenities

garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9391bdd09c ----
Be FIRST! this one is going to go fast because this three bedroom two bath house is in good condition and ready to move in. Well laid out floor plan, this house has a two car garage with electric opener, fridge and located close to downtown Phoenix and close to parks, stores and restaurants! come see today.
email us today to see this house. no pets allowed.

Move In Cost:
$1250 Rent, plus tax
$1250 Security Deposit
$100 Admin. Fee
$40 Application fee, per adult

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2330 W. Saint Kateri Dr. have any available units?
2330 W. Saint Kateri Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 2330 W. Saint Kateri Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2330 W. Saint Kateri Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2330 W. Saint Kateri Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 2330 W. Saint Kateri Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2330 W. Saint Kateri Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 2330 W. Saint Kateri Dr. offers parking.
Does 2330 W. Saint Kateri Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2330 W. Saint Kateri Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2330 W. Saint Kateri Dr. have a pool?
No, 2330 W. Saint Kateri Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 2330 W. Saint Kateri Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2330 W. Saint Kateri Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2330 W. Saint Kateri Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2330 W. Saint Kateri Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2330 W. Saint Kateri Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2330 W. Saint Kateri Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

