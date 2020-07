Amenities

granite counters pet friendly

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Applications pending! Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath single level home. Security gate on front door Low maintenance front yard and all rock in backyard. Tile in main areas. Granite counter tops in kitchen. Open and bright. Please call about pets they may be considered with additional pet deposit and pet rent.

Contact us to schedule a showing.