2326 E PINCHOT Avenue
Last updated May 24 2020 at 8:50 AM

2326 E PINCHOT Avenue

2326 East Pinchot Avenue · (602) 942-4200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2326 East Pinchot Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8 · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
''Welcome Home'' to Pinchot Arms, conveniently located in the Biltmore Corridor. This completely remodeled two-bedroom apartment home features updated kitchen and bath. Beautiful white cabinets, quartz counters, stainless steel appliances and easy-care floors highlight this modern kitchen. Upgraded bathroom vanity and updated shower are featured in the bath. Beautiful two-tone paint and ceiling fans in the bedrooms create this ready to move-in home. Centrally located, this complex is just minutes to shopping & dining at Biltmore Fashion Park, Town and Country Mall and so much more. Easy access to the 51 Freeway, downtown Phoenix, the airport, bus transportation and employment. Rental tax of 2.3% added to monthly rent. Rent includes water. Community Laundry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2326 E PINCHOT Avenue have any available units?
2326 E PINCHOT Avenue has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2326 E PINCHOT Avenue have?
Some of 2326 E PINCHOT Avenue's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2326 E PINCHOT Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2326 E PINCHOT Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2326 E PINCHOT Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2326 E PINCHOT Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2326 E PINCHOT Avenue offer parking?
No, 2326 E PINCHOT Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2326 E PINCHOT Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2326 E PINCHOT Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2326 E PINCHOT Avenue have a pool?
No, 2326 E PINCHOT Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2326 E PINCHOT Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2326 E PINCHOT Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2326 E PINCHOT Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2326 E PINCHOT Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
