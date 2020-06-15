2326 E PINCHOT Avenue

Amenities

recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

''Welcome Home'' to Pinchot Arms, conveniently located in the Biltmore Corridor. This completely remodeled two-bedroom apartment home features updated kitchen and bath. Beautiful white cabinets, quartz counters, stainless steel appliances and easy-care floors highlight this modern kitchen. Upgraded bathroom vanity and updated shower are featured in the bath. Beautiful two-tone paint and ceiling fans in the bedrooms create this ready to move-in home. Centrally located, this complex is just minutes to shopping & dining at Biltmore Fashion Park, Town and Country Mall and so much more. Easy access to the 51 Freeway, downtown Phoenix, the airport, bus transportation and employment. Rental tax of 2.3% added to monthly rent. Rent includes water. Community Laundry.