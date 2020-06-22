2323 E La Salle St

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

TWO WEEKS FREE RENT WITH 18-MONTH LEASE! For sale or rent. This spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home features a gourmet kitchen with granite counters, beautiful cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. The large master bath includes a large garden tub, double sinks, and separate shower. Downstairs has a formal living room, formal dining, family room, gas fire place, and eat-in kitchen. As you make your way up the stairs, you'll find a large loft and the 4 bedrooms. The community has 2 swimming pools, parks, children's play areas, and basketball courts. Close to ASU, 1-17, and 1-10. Do not miss out! Schedule a showing today at 480-482-7300 or apply online at www.greathomespm.com *** Small pets only based upon approval *** A 6% Monthly Admin Fee will be charged on top of rent to cover rental tax, online system access, and AC filter delivery each month *** Contact Management for additional questions regarding move in costs***