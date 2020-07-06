All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2318 North 30th Place

2318 North 30th Place · No Longer Available
Location

2318 North 30th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85008

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Looking for a 3 bedroom 1 bath in a great location? This one's close to everything! 202, hiking, biking, shopping, sporting events, hospitals. Interior & exterior painting just done, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, and blinds & ceiling fans throughout. Covered patios in front and back. Nice, quiet street with a park withing walking distance.*This home is pet-friendly* *Monthly city tax 2.3%* This may just be your new home!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2318 North 30th Place have any available units?
2318 North 30th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2318 North 30th Place have?
Some of 2318 North 30th Place's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2318 North 30th Place currently offering any rent specials?
2318 North 30th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2318 North 30th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 2318 North 30th Place is pet friendly.
Does 2318 North 30th Place offer parking?
No, 2318 North 30th Place does not offer parking.
Does 2318 North 30th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2318 North 30th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2318 North 30th Place have a pool?
No, 2318 North 30th Place does not have a pool.
Does 2318 North 30th Place have accessible units?
No, 2318 North 30th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2318 North 30th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2318 North 30th Place does not have units with dishwashers.

